 Announcements | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Announcements

January 3, 2017 — January Granby Town Trustee Charlie LaBrake passes away suddenly over New Year’s weekend. East Grand School Board member Chip Besse resigns from the Board of Education citing “professional and personal” reasons. The Hot Sulphur Springs/Parshall Fire Protection District selects Tom Baumgarten as new Fire Chief […]

New Year’s traffic in Winter Park

January 3, 2017 — Sometimes the biggest problem of living in Winter Park is trying to cross the road during the holidays. Downtown Winter Park, Rush hour on New Year’s Eve.

First sunrise of 2017

January 3, 2017 — Minus 3 degrees greeted the first sunrise of 2017 in Hot Sulphur Springs, January 1.

Cunico graduated from US Navy Boot Camp

January 3, 2017 — Airman Mitch Cunico 19 of Granby, who graduated from Middle Park High School in June 2016 just Graduated from the United States Navy Boot Camp at the Naval Military Base in North Chicago, Ill. on December 16, 2016 after eight weeks of intensive training. Cunico […]

Kremmling eagle

January 2, 2017 — Reader submitted photo by Cathy Logan.

Ice crystals in Grand Lake

January 2, 2017 — Reader submitted photo by Ellen Buras of ice crystals from the Grand Lake area.

A blazing Kremmling sunset

January 2, 2017 — Dramatic clouds enhance a tundra of frozen pastureland in Kremmling on Dec. 30 from US Highway 40.

Grooming Hughes

January 2, 2017 — On Saturday, Jan. 1 Winter Park Resort groomed Hughes.

Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Dec. 25 31

January 2, 2017 — Summit at SilverCreek Bldg 4, Unit 4303 – Nicholas Houck and Jessica Martin to Christopher and Molli Ames, $125,595 Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 59, Block 14 – India Moon to Robbie and Dana Deherrera, $8,000 East Mountain Filing 7, Lot 113 – Rendezvous Homes LLC […]

Cause of death released for Kelly Huber, mother who died at Ski Granby Ranch

December 31, 2016 — The Grand County Coroner’s Office stated on Saturday, Dec. 31 the cause of Kelly Huber’s death was from a traumatic rupture of the aorta and blunt force trauma to the torso. The 40-year-old woman from San Antonio, Texas died after falling from the Quickdraw Chairlift […]

Quickdraw Express remains closed, investigation in death at ski resort continues

December 31, 2016 — The Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board release information about their investigation of the chairlift accident at Ski Granby Ranch on Saturday afternoon. Lee Rasizer, Public Information Officer for the Division of Professions and Occupations stated they are continuing to investigate the incident that occurred on […]

Traffic volumes expected to remain heavy throughout the New Year’s weekend

December 30, 2016 — CDOT is reporting high traffic volume along the I-70 corridor with expected high volume to continue through Monday. Westbound travel is already experiencing 90 minutes of total travel time from the front range to Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel. Snow is also forecasted for the corridor […]

Future sled dogs born at Dog Sled Rides of Winter Park

December 30, 2016 — Introducing the Kung Fu Panda litter; Po, Shifu (She-Foo), Mae Mae, Tigress and Viper born between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. on November 30 at Dog Sled Rides of Winter Park. The photo is taken on December 29 when they are starting to venture out […]

Name of woman who died at Ski Granby Ranch released

December 30, 2016 — The name of the victim in yesterday’s tragic chairlift accident has been released. Her name is Kelly Huber, 40, of San Antonio, Texas, according to the press release issued from the Granby Police Department. She was pronounced dead in the emergency department of Middle Park […]

Update: Chairlift accident at Ski Granby Ranch, more details released

December 30, 2016 — The three injured people involved in the chairlift accident at Ski Granby Ranch on Thursday were transported via ambulance to Middle Park Medical Center in Granby for treatment on Thursday Dec. 29. The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. and involved a mother and her two […]

Pets for adoption

December 29, 2016 —  Call 970-887-2988 for more information on these adorable cats.

Finding Leo

December 29, 2016 — Thank you to the community members who were concerned and kept an eye out for Leo, my daughter’s Jack Russell. Special thanks to Lori Anderson, Tina Steinberg, Jenn Martin, Ann Matteson, Barb Haight, Luke Steckler, and Ryan Rudolph (Boulder) for helping in the search. Leo […]

Coleman graduates from Park University

December 29, 2016 — Laszlo Coleman has earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in computer science and minor in construction technology. He has returned to Oxnard, Calif. to live and is employed in a contracted positon with the US Navy and currently serves in the California […]

Around 25 cars involved in two pileups on I-70 at Eisenhower Tunnel

December 28, 2016 — Eastbound I-70 is now open  after two multi-vehicle accidents near the Eisenhower Tunnel involving a total of around 25 cars. Traffic was blocked for about three hours. Denver7 reporter Matt Kroschel was on the scene late morning, reporting two separate pileups, no major injuries. The […]

Bear Claw

December 28, 2016 — Reader submitted photo by Bob Shoop.

