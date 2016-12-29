Coleman graduates from Park University | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Laszlo Coleman has earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in computer science and minor in construction technology.

He has returned to Oxnard, Calif. to live and is employed in a contracted positon with the US Navy and currently serves in the California Air Guard.

Coleman served with the US Navy two tours of duty to Afghanistan, one to Africa and one to Spain.

Coleman graduated from West Grand High School in 2006. He is the son of Kyle and Julie Scholl of Parshall.