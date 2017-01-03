Cunico graduated from US Navy Boot Camp | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Airman Mitch Cunico 19 of Granby, who graduated from Middle Park High School in June 2016 just Graduated from the United States Navy Boot Camp at the Naval Military Base in North Chicago, Ill. on December 16, 2016 after eight weeks of intensive training.

Cunico is now stationed at a Naval Aviation Technical Training command in Pensacola, Fla where he will be doing his Aviation Technical Training. Cunico just found out that he will be leaving for Japan in February for the next year and a half where he will be on the USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD-6), a Wasp class Amphibious Assault Ship.

Cunico is the son of Terese and Jeff Cunico of Granby.