From the vault: 100 Years ago in Grand County | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Excerpts from Middle Park Times December 29, 1916

Local News of the Week

The bottom dropped out of the thermometer Wednesday night when the mercury went down to 36 below zero. Geo W. Smith, Editor and Publisher of the Routt County Republican, and family stopped over at the Springs Tuesday night on account of not being unable to get over the range. While here he was a pleasant caller at the Times office, and had many interesting things to say about his part of the big Empire of Northwestern Colorado. R. 0. Throckmorton is busy these days putting up ice for the business people of the town.

STRAYED Three head of cattle, long yearlings, Branded £ on left hip and J E on right. Will pay a reward of $ 5.00 each, to any one locating them – Richard M. Linke.

Roy Morgan has been promoted to be an engineer. His many friends here will be glad to hear of this. Roy is a good reliable boy and will undoubtedly make good in his new position. James McBride an old time Middle Parker who was formerly interested in mining in Whiskey Park with Sol Jones, J. N. Pettingell, Lon Collin and others stopped in at Sulphur Tuesday and Wednesday of this week for a short visit with his old time friends.

WINTER SPORTS CLUB MEETING

There will be a meeting of the Winter Sports Club at the School house Tuesday evening January 2nd, 1917 which the ladies of the Amusement Club are especially invited to attend. This meeting will be held for the purpose of deciding on the purchase of a club house.

Christmas Tree On The Troublesome

A delightful entertainment and Christmas tree, followed by a good old fashioned dance and supper was given at the Upper Troublesome School House, Thursday December 21st. The school gave a play entitled Little Jacks Christmas under the direction of the teacher Miss Olga Blade, who deserves great credit for the success of this affair. The school house was beautifully decorated, the Christmas tree was given by the Sunday School and there was a present for every one who attended.

Grand County, Grand by A. A. Fonken

Happy New Year! O those new year resolutions that we made with holy awe! How they melted like the snow banks in a January thaw! Like the man who broke his meerschaum and vowed he’d smoke no more—now smokes an old two-cent clay pipe, behind the cellar door. No doubt we are all more or less guilty—not of smoking—but of failing to be true to the splendid purposes of our sober moments. However, opportunity is still ours. You may have resolutions in mind for the coming year; but let this be one that shall be most faithfully kept—Resolved that, by the help of God, during 1917 Grand County shall receive my full, free contribution to her ever increasing grandeur.

Submitted by the Heritage Coalition of Grand County grandcountyhistory.com.