Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Dec. 18 – 24 | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Pole Creek Valley Subdivision Lot 90 – David and Lisa Woznicki to Michael and Cynthia O’Donnell, $589,900

Columbine Lake Lot 8, Block 10 – Ronald L Cross Trust to Kristina Olsen, $560,000

Gore City Addn to Kremmling Block 15, Lots 1,2 – Michael and Rhonda Shearer to Ryan and Kelly Vrbas, $222,500

Village at Buckhorn Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot 2, Block 6 – Charles and Sarah Sweeney to Top Notch Estate Planning Revocable Trust, $222,000

Pine Tree Plaza Condominiums Unit 301 – Cory Burris and Sabine Buechner to John and Corin Wood, $231,500

Scanloch Subdivision Block 5, Lots 6,8 – Greg and Mary Gutierrez to Louis Lago, $382,000

Aspen Meadows Condominiums Unit 102, Bldg D: Aspen Meadows Condominiums Garage Unit 43 – Thomas Frey and Elaine Prenkowitz Frey to Scott and Heidi Elmore, $185,000

Trailhead Lodges Lodge 8, Unit 813 – Todd and Kathleen Deshon to Vanessa D Dayton Revocable Trust, $480,000

Aspen Meadows Condominiums Unit 101, Bldg D; Aspen Meadows Condominiums Garage Unit 36 – Matthew and Stephanie Gianneschi to Jerzy and Jolanta Wiszowata, $172,000

Timber Run Condo Unit 3, Bldg 1 – David and Lucy Greer to Jacob Fuller, $339,000

Bridgers Cache Sub Lot 15 – D Dwight and Karen Griffith to Buxton Family Partnership, $275,000

Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 2, Unit 4 – John and Margaret Wold, William and Sarah Allcock, Thor and Megan Osteboe to Christopher Duke and Rochelle Skitt, $234,500

Coyote Creek at Winter Park Unit 11, Lot 23 – Craig Gingles to David and Katherine Townsend, $350,000

Leland Creek Sub Lot 1 – Hurley Exempt Trust to Geof Rondeau, $105,000

Mountain Homes at the Reserve Townhomes Lot 2 – Merl and JoAnne Needham to Wendy and Ronald Richter, $380,000

Bridgers Cache Sub Lot 19; Bridgers Cache Sub Outlots E,F – TMII Development LLC to Gary and Valerie Simmons, $450,000

Winter Park Ranch 3rd Filing Lot 17, Block 1 – John Wood to Mark and Kristinna Spiewak, $444,000

Hot Sulphur Springs Lot 1, Block 10 – Michael and K Isabel Conger to Daniel Byrnes, $179,000

Haikus Cove Subdivision Unit 3, Bldg B – John and Jenna Mayfield to Daniel Lubar and Susannah Gardner, $298,000

Columbine Lake Lot 105, Block 8 – Peggy Lenahan to Geoffrey and Cheri Schaney, $359,000

Alpine Park Subdivision Lots 20,21 – Brian and Keri Dornbusch to Kristen Rybij and Jeremy Hott, $194,000

Trailhead Lodges Lodge 1, Unit 133 – Summit Legend Trailhead Inc to David Suppes and Barbara Jones, $405,120

SEC 30 TWP 2N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – Brown Revocable Trust to Luke Sky LLC, $385,000

High Seasons 1,2,3,4 Condos Unit 14 – Edward Kunicki, Julian Gonzalez Jr, Patrick Monaghan to Snowshoe Properties LLC, $129,000

Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 66, Block 14 – Miguelina and Luis Gonzalez to Antje and Michael Thacker, $24,000

East Mountain Filing 7, Lot 112 – Rendezvous Homes LLC to Michael and Lesley Kraehnke, $585,233

Clayton Ranch Acres Lot 12 – Morris Guy William Bankruptcy Est Of, United States Bankruptcy Court to Peter Kirsch and Patricia Reynolds, $80,000

Village at Wildhorse Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lots E66,E68 – Karl and John Tartz to Donald Huss, $385,000

Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 109 Timeshare 109642 – Thomas and Virginia Jochimsen to Dale and Annette Smith, $500, Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 11 Timeshare 011119 – Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Owners Association to Choice Properties Inc, $500, Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 33 Timeshare 033107 – Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Owners Association to Choice Properties Inc, $500, Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 87 Timeshare 087647 – Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Owners Association to Choice Properties Inc, $500, Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 11 Timeshare 011136 – Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Owners Association to Choice Properties Inc, $500, Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 99 Timeshare 099648 – Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Owners Association to Choice Properties Inc, $500, Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 2 Timeshare 002113 – Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Owners Association to Choice Properties Inc, $500, Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 88 Timeshare 088648 – Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Owners Association to Choice Properties Inc, $500, Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 53 Timeshare 053104 – Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Owners Association to Choice Properties Inc, $500, Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 22 Timeshare 022101 – Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Owners Association to Choice Properties Inc, $500, Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 7 Timeshare 007227 – Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Owners Association to Choice Properties Inc, $500, Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 62 Timeshare 062126 – Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Owners Association to Choice Properties Inc, $500, Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 90 Timeshare 090648 – Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Owners Association to Choice Properties Inc, $500, Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 11 Timeshare 011119 – Choice Properties Inc to John Kegans, $9,030, Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 33 Timeshare 033107 – Choice Properties Inc to Vadonna and Karl Carlson Jr, $17,524, Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 87 Timeshare 087647 – Choice Properties Inc to John and Christine Attaway, $6,000, Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 11 Timeshare 011136 – Choice Properties Inc to David Booth, $11,112, Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 99 Timeshare 099648 – Choice Properties Inc to Brian and Barbara Gegel, $8,500, Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 2 Timeshare 002113 – Choice Properties Inc to Amelia and Frank Goff Jr, $15,495, Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 88 Timeshare 088648 – Choice Properties Inc to Whaylon and Dianna Howard, $6,500, Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 53 Timeshare 053104 – Choice Properties Inc to Patricia and Joy Jeffress, $16,695, Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 22 Timeshare 022101 – Choice Properties Inc to Fred and Maria Lopez, $10,337, Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 7 Timeshare 007227 – Choice Properties Inc to Robert and Carolyn Pohlkotte, $7,600, Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 62 Timeshare 062126 – Choice Properties Inc to Miriam Simmons, $6,001, Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 90 Timeshare 090648 – Choice Properties Inc to Elizabeth Singer, $7,245