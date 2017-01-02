Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Dec. 25 31 | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Summit at SilverCreek Bldg 4, Unit 4303 – Nicholas Houck and Jessica Martin to Christopher and Molli Ames, $125,595

Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 59, Block 14 – India Moon to Robbie and Dana Deherrera, $8,000

East Mountain Filing 7, Lot 113 – Rendezvous Homes LLC to Christopher and Kristen Meier, $523,508

Trailhead Lodges Lodge 1, Unit 111 – Summit Legend Trailhead Inc to David Caldwell and Jane Haarala, $402,381

Winter Park Tennis Club Condo Unit 113 – McKillip Revocable Trust to Gabriel and Julie Tuerk, $378,000

Trailhead Lodges Lodge 1, Unit 113 – Summit Legend Trailhead Inc to Charles Johnson and Shelby Ballard, $409,088

Winter Park Lodge II Bldg A, Unit 204 – Frances Clem to Aaron and Colleen Haynes, Joseph Zachary, $170,000

Leland Creek Sub Lot 13 –E Cress Carter to David and Jessica Kottcamp, $139,000

Whistlestop Townhomes Unit A1 – Cabin Properties LLC to Uhrig Holdings LLC, $645,000

Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominium Unit 3519 – Jeffrey and Rebecca Zimmermann to Adam Patacchiola, $225,000

Colorado Anglers Club #1, Lot 14, Block 2 – Paul Martinez to Victoria Rodriguez, $10,000

Willows at Grand Park Filing No 1, Lot 8 – Grand Park Homes LLC to Ryan Barwick, $508,140

Old Park Lot 25 – Keith and Sandra Dayton to Joseph Murbach, $83,500

Riveracres 2nd Adn Mtn Meadows Lot 4, Block 1 – Brent and Donna McAllister to Michael and Kelly Detter, $135,000

Blue Valley Acres Lot 6, Block 2 – Edward Mahardy, David Calwill and Robert Herndon III to Bruce Morehouse, $64,000

Trailhead Lodges Lodge 1, Unit 124 – Summit Legend Trailhead Inc to Tammy, Tracey and Michael Grobaski, $514,595

Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 55, Block 17 – India Moon and Felix Gomez to Timothy and Agnieszka Lyon, $389,000

Alpine Park Subdivision Lot 76, Block 4 – Bjorn and Kristine Collins to Cy and Jessica Kennedy, $275,000

Pine Beach Subdivision Lot 9, Block 7 – Daniel Matthews to Carol Prendergast, $180,000

Elk Run Winter Park Sub Flg 2, Lot 33 – Thomas Hardies to Chris and Julie Jakubson, $167,800

Blue Valley Acres Unit #2, Lot 3, Block 7 – William George to Michael Oros and Michelle Victoria Licha Oros, $65,000

Ridgeview Estates Subdivision Lot 3 – Grand Mountain Bank FSB to Michael and Debbie Nance, $70,000

Grand Lake Estates 1st Filing Lot 15, Block 4 – Richard Koller Jr to Timothy David Lagerborg and Rebecca Johns Lagerborg Living Trust, $99,000

Iron Horse Building C, Condo Unit 5013 – Shamsah H Shidi Revocable Living Trust to Red Stag Properties, $145,000

Grand Lake Block 20, TRTS A,C – Rodney Johnson; Martha Boehner; Karen Adams; Pamela Buchnoff; James, Jesse, Steven and Mary Howard; Timothy Johnson; Kathleen McLaren; Kathleen Hansen; Teresa Rittierodt; Shirley McLaren; James, Jerome, Michael and Michelle Warner to River Mountain LLC, Hunting Dog Ventures LLC, Amy Blair, $150,000

Grand Lake TRT B – Rodney Johnson; Martha Boehner; Karen Adams; Pamela Buchnoff; James, Jesse, Steven and Mary Howard; Timothy Johnson; Kathleen and Shirley McLaren; Kathleen Hansen; Teresa Rittierodt; James, Jerome, Michael and Michelle Warner to James Felix, $232,500

Solawetz Minor Sub Lot B – Gary Bumgarner to Hannah Menhennett, $251,100

Grand View Subdivision Exempt Lots 2,3 – Gary Bumgarner to Everett and Amber Lemon, $21,430

Hot Sulphur Springs Un-Numbered Block – 405 Nevava LLC to Molly Johnson, $183,000

Heinis Addition to Kremmling Block 6, Lots 10,12,14,16 – Michael and Twila O’Hotto to Tim and Tami Menhennett, $95,000

Bussey Hills Subdivision Lot 18, Block 5 – Shane Laguardia to John Sauvigne, $8,000

East Mountain Filing 7, Lot 114 – Rendezvous Homes LLC to Christopher and Marney Beisler, $567,989

Cabin Village Lot 5 – Glenn Bakken to Aaron and Christy Helming, $141,000

Bussey Hills Subdivision Lot 19, Block 5 – Frank Mauracher Jr to Joseph Yantis, $8,000

Reserve at Elkhorn Ridge Subdivision Lot 1 – Kenneth Pettine to 180 Degrees LLC, $325,000

Summit Trail Condominiums Phase 1, Lot 3 – Supply Service Co Inc to 1215 Bryant Development LLC, $110,000

Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 104 Timeshare 104552 – Richard and Sheila Grogan to K Ripley Grogan, $500, Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 3 Timeshare 003123 – Gerald and Mandy Striegel to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500, Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 71 Timeshare 071147 – Bruce Kelly to Bruce and Margaret Kelly, Jenna Bodisch, Marissa Townsend, $500, Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 118 Timeshare 118610 – Mountainside at SilverCreek Timeshare Owners Association to Thomas and Virginia Jochimsen, $500, Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 99 Timeshare 099646 – Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Owners Association to Choice Properties Inc, $500, Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 109 Timeshare 109646 – Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Owners Association to Choice Properties Inc, $500, Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 109 Timeshare 109640 – Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Owners Association to Choice Properties Inc, $500, Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 109 Timeshare 109640 – Choice Properties Inc to James and Anita Nadeau, $5,906, Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 109 Timeshare 109646 – Choice Properties Inc to Leon and Christina Hauck, $6,188, Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 99 Timeshare 099646 – Choice Properties Inc to Drena and St Clair Brunder, $8,000