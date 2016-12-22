Joyful Givers and Grand Angels Thank You! | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Thanks to all Grand County residents, merchants, clubs, companies, churches and volunteers who participated in our annual Joyful Givers/Grand Angels Christmas project. This year, because of you, we were able to provide gifts of food, clothing, and toys to 78 families and 195 children.

It is quite humbling to look over the wish lists of Grand County neighbors in need and see the majority of the requests are for shoes, boots, and warm clothing. In fact, about 70 percent of the gifts were for those items and not toys. The need is so great; each year we ask you to become a part of this project and you do. We are so thankful.

We also wish to thank Rotary of Grand Lake for funding grocery certificates and Winding River Resort who provided sleigh rides for families in the program.

The love of Christ Jesus was felt by everyone who participated in this project through the generosity and support of our community. A project of this magnitude could only be accomplished through numerous labors of love.

Thank you, Grand County.

Connie Graham & Linda Spaet

Grand Angels