 Last sunset of 2016 | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Last sunset of 2016

The evening shadows fall for the last time in 2016 as the sunset lights up Mt. Baldy over a partially frozen Grand Lake, December 31.Sally DiSciullo / Special to the Sky-Hi News |

The evening shadows fall for the last time in 2016 as the sunset lights up Mt. Baldy over a partially frozen Grand Lake, December 31.

The evening shadows fall for the last time in 2016 as the sunset lights up Mt. Baldy over a partially frozen Grand Lake, December 31.