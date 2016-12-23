Thank you volunteers | SkyHiDailyNews.com

The holiday helper’s 22nd Annual Senior Christmas Dinner was a huge success as it is every year, thanks to all of our volunteers and donors. We would like to thank everyone who attended, volunteered, donated and entertained our guests. A special thanks to Jean Peoples who started this event, may we always make her proud.

A big thanks to all of our donors, we could not put on this event without your generosity.

Thanks to Mavericks Grill, every year they provide everything we need (thanks Sean and Stefanie), thank you again to the owners of Pearl Dragon who have always donated very generously, A big shout out to Sgt. Kraker and Renee, who worked all day to make this event happen, thank you Commissioner Jane Tollett, who provided all of the wonderful desserts, Sylvia, Donna, and Merideth for the Turkey and Ham, Woody and John, Grand Angels, Middle Park Glass, Blue Valley Ranch, Richard and Dela Linke, Barbara Sanders, Java Lava, , Kelly Griesch, Granby Recreation Department, GCCA, C Lazy U, The Colorado Rockies, Laura Veraldo and the Grand County Minnesingers for the entertainment, Brad White and Family, and everyone else who came and gave their time and support to help serve and celebrate the Senior Citizens in our community, your contribution is greatly appreciated.

Thank you to our Granby Fire Chief, Ron Thurston and his Department who make that extra special effort to ensure they are always there to serve the dinner, and help us show how much we do appreciate the seniors of Grand County.

Thanks to our Holiday Helpers; Ronnie and Bruce James, Michael Triplett, Don Dailey, Nancy Bateman, Bruce, Donna and Mark Prevost, Joel and Sylvia Weber, Corrinne Lively, Shawn Davis, Merideth Corder, Sgt Kraker and Renee we could not do this without you!!

Thank You Grand County for another successful year!

Happy Holidays to all!

Jodi Griesch