 The Storm of 2017 | SkyHiDailyNews.com

The Storm of 2017

Wind sculpts snow drifts around everything in Hot Sulphur Springs during the first big storm of 2017, Thursday, January 5.Sally DiSciullo / Special to the Sky-Hi News |

Wind sculpts snow drifts around everything in Hot Sulphur Springs during the first big storm of 2017, Thursday, January 5.

Wind sculpts snow drifts around everything in Hot Sulphur Springs during the first big storm of 2017, Thursday, January 5.