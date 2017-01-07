This week on TV18: Britney Magleby | SkyHiDailyNews.com

This week on TV18: Britney Magleby
January 7, 2017
Work: I work at Winter Park Resort as the Village Events Coordinator.
Favorite outdoor activity: Snowboarding.
How long in Grand County: I’ve only been in Grand County for eight months now. I moved here in May.
Favorite thing about Grand County: I like the people the best.It’s a great community of like-minded people who are all about taking advantage of this crazy-amazing place we live. Everyone’s welcomed me in so quickly, and this already feels like home.
Look for Britney on TV 18 this weekend on the Morning Show at 7:30 a.m.
