This week on TV18: Britney Magleby | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Work: I work at Winter Park Resort as the Village Events Coordinator.

Favorite outdoor activity: Snowboarding.

How long in Grand County: I’ve only been in Grand County for eight months now. I moved here in May.

Favorite thing about Grand County: I like the people the best.It’s a great community of like-minded people who are all about taking advantage of this crazy-amazing place we live. Everyone’s welcomed me in so quickly, and this already feels like home.

Look for Britney on TV 18 this weekend on the Morning Show at 7:30 a.m.