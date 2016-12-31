Autopsy, Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board report to be released Saturday around 4 p.m. | SkyHiDailyNews.com

The results of the autopsy for Kelly Huber, 40, of San Antonio, Texas, who died on Thursday Dec. 29 after a fall from a chairlift at Ski Granby Ranch should be released this afternoon around 4 p.m., said spokesperson for the Granby Police department, Schelly Olson.

The Grand County Coroner’s Office is performing the autopsy.

Additionally, the Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board may be releasing their report at the same time.

The Granby Police department has been interviewing witnesses to help determine the cause of the accident, said Olson.

Three people fell approximately 25 feet from the Quickdraw Lift on Thursday, Dec. 29.

The 40-year-old mother was pronounced dead at the medical center. The nine-year-old female was airlifted via Flight for Life to Children’s Hospital in Aurora and the 12-year-old female was treated in the emergency department in Granby and released to family members on Thursday evening.

