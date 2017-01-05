Avalanche danger high, Berthoud Pass closed for mitigation | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Very dangerous avalanche conditions exist along the Front Range according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC). Large, natural avalanches are already occurring. As of 7:55 a.m. Berthoud Pass was closed for avalanche mitigation and crews reported up to four feet of snow on the road and said it may be closed for an extended period of time. There is no estimated time of reopening for Berthoud Pass according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

An avalanche warning is in effect for the Steamboat & Flat Tops, Front Range, Vail & Summit County, Northern San Juan, and Southern San Juan zones. Expect increasing avalanche danger throughout the day as more snow falls. Travel in and below avalanche terrain is not recommended during the warning period, according to CAIC.

According to CAIC’s summary, “Dangerous avalanche conditions exist in the backcountry today. A powerful winter storm continues to pummel the Front Range zone, with snow accumulations of one to two feet over the last 24 hours. Strong west to southwest winds drifted much of the new snow onto slopes that face north to northeast to southeast. A second wave of snow and strong winds arrive Thursday morning. This second wave will only compound the dangerous avalanche conditions across the Front Range zone. Large, destructive avalanches will release naturally over the next 24 hours, and human-triggered avalanches are very likely. Backcountry travel in avalanche terrain is NOT recommended today.”

