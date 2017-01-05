 Berthoud Pass closed, avalanche mitigation | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Berthoud Pass closed, avalanche mitigation

Berthoud Pass is closed due to avalanche mitigation this morning, Jan. 5.

According the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, with four feet of snow on US Highway 40, the road will be closed for an extended period of time.

This story will be updated when more information is available.