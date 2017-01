Berthoud Pass to close Wednesday morning for avalanche control | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Berthoud Pass will close at daybreak on Wednesday, Jan. 4 for avalanche mitigation according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT). Timing will depend on how much snow the crews can remove from the pass according to CDOT’s Northwest Colorado media contact Tracy Trulove. Trulove said with the Gazex systems in place snow removal tends to be much quicker. She also said that avalanche control has been fast so far this year with the longest closing time of about an hour. The incoming storm will linger for most of the week, Trulove said, so travelers should expect more avalanche mitigation work.