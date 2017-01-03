BLM seeks temp. closure of some land | SkyHiDailyNews.com

At the Jan. 3 Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) meeting Kremmling Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Field Office Manager Stephanie Odell expressed concerns of vehicles entering wildlife habitats near Wolford Mountain Reservoir. Odell said BLM’s concern was regarding vehicles (not including snowmobiles) entering BLM land via certain roads that travel through big game habitat protection areas. Odell said the BLM’s law enforcement has been struggling to keep vehicles out of the areas.

The BLM is requesting to work with Grand County and Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) to enact a seasonal closure of access to BLM lands via CR 224, 25, and 227 for the critical wildlife winter range.

BLM is seeking authorization from the BOCC for closing the county roads for 90 days during winter months and authorizing BLM to install a fence or gate to prohibit unauthorized vehicles.

Odell said one problem was vehicles driving on the roads, finding certain spots impassible, going off road to try and get around the area where they were stuck and disturbing wildlife.

Commissioners Kris Manguso and Jane Tollett said they were against installing a gate, but could find another solution to block vehicles form entering these areas. One suggestion was to make snow berms to keep vehicles on the road.

Road and Bridge Superintendent Chris Baer suggested installing temporary Type 3 barricades to deter vehicles from entering the wildlife areas.

The BOCC suggested that the BLM return at a later time with the CPW to continue the discussion and find a solution to the problem.