Kremmling’s Quarter Circle Saloon set to close Jan. 8 | SkyHiDailyNews.com

For nearly the past 20-years Robert (Bob) Quackenbush has been feeding the hungry citizens of Kremmling and travelers heading down the highway.

Since 1998 Quackenbush has owned and operated the Quarter Circle Saloon and Restaurant in Kremmling. But that is all coming to an end very soon as Quackenbush prepares to enter the next chapter of his life: retirement. The Quarter Circle will open its doors for the last time on Sunday January 8. The Quarter Circle will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Jan. 8, so stop on by and bid a fond farewell to Bob and the old saloon.

Quackenbush purchased the Quarter Circle in 1998 from Glenda Hill, part of one of the old ranching families of the Kremmling area according to Quackenbush. When Bob purchased the business the Quarter Circle had already been in existence for quite some time.

The facility has been a combined saloon and restaurant for several decades but Quackenbush said he has stories that years ago the Quarter Circle was divided into two separate entities, a restaurant area and a saloon area that were long separated by a wall. Quackenbush said the wall had already been removed and the two areas combined into one before he purchased the business in the late 90s.

Quackenbush, who married his wife Leticia in April 2014, will begin the retirement phase of his life after the shop closes on Jan. 8. In retirement Quackenbush says he plans to spend significant portions of his time fishing, camping and traveling. Bob says tends to enjoy bait fishing with worms above most other types of fishing and especially enjoys wetting his line at Wolford Mountain Reservoir and Williams Fork Reservoir when he can find the time.

Time has historically been in fairly short supply for Quackenbush who spent the much of his time looking after his business. In retirement Quackenbush hopes to spend more time enjoying the hobbies he loves.

Closing down the Quarter Circle has been in the back of Bob’s mind for several years now as he has contemplated his plans to retire. Last winter Quackenbush thought over his plans and said to himself, “I think his will be my last winter.” Over the summer of 2016 he and Leticia decided now was the right time. “I’m in my sixties,” Quackenbush said. “I have been in this business for 30 years. I think now is the right time to retire… It has been a privilege and a pleasure serving the folks these many years, and I hope someday soon the Quarter Circle will re-open with a similar endeavor of great food and service.”

Quackenbush says he will miss the comradery he shared with his staff and regular customers the most after he closes down the Quarter Circle. For the past 18-years that Quackenbush has operated the Quarter Circle there have been many aspects to the business he enjoyed. “I have always loved food and I love to put out good food,” he said. “I also like being my own boss. Those two things were my favorite part of running the Quarter Circle.”

Going forward the historic building that houses the Quarter Circle will be winterized and will likely stand empty for the foreseeable future, until someone else purchases the building.