Cause of death released for Kelly Huber, mother who died at Ski Granby Ranch | SkyHiDailyNews.com

The Grand County Coroner’s Office stated on Saturday, Dec. 31 the cause of Kelly Huber’s death was from a traumatic rupture of the aorta and blunt force trauma to the torso.

The 40-year-old woman from San Antonio, Texas died after falling from the Quickdraw Chairlift at Granby Ranch Ski Resort on Thursday, December 29.

The Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board release information about their investigation of the chairlift accident at Ski Granby Ranch on Saturday afternoon.

Lee Rasizer, Public Information Officer for the Division of Professions and Occupations stated they are continuing to investigate the incident that occurred on Thursday on the Quickdraw Express.

“The lift will not resume operation Saturday and will remain closed until deemed safe for public operation,” he stated.