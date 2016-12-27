CDOT suspends construction for holidays | SkyHiDailyNews.com

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) wants to remind drivers to anticipate heavy traffic in many parts of Colorado this week and over the New Year’s weekend.

To reduce potential delays, all CDOT construction projects will be suspended statewide by midday Friday, December 30.

Projects will resume their regular schedules on Tuesday, January 3. The only exception is for emergency operations.

According to the AAA Colorado, automobile travel is at its highest volume during the year-end holidays. Higher traffic areas in Colorado include Interstate 25 along the Front Range and on I-70, west of Denver, due to increased tourist traffic to and from the resort areas and other mountain locations.