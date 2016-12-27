Domestic violence incident Christmas night ends with one in custody | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Christmas night wasn’t very merry for some folks in Fraser this year.

On Sunday night Dec. 25 officers from the Fraser/Winter Park Police Dept. (F/WPPD) and Deputies from the Grand County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic violence incident in Fraser at roughly 9:30 p.m.

Authorities were initially called to the scene on reports of an intoxicated male subject having discharged a firearm inside a local home. After responding to the scene authorities found no individuals were harmed by any potential discharges of firearms. Officials from the F/WPPD were unavailable for comment as of press-time Tuesday afternoon and were unable to confirm if a firearm had been discharged or not during the incident.

Josh Butler, 31, was taken into custody by authorities Sunday night and was charged with violation of a protection order, harassment and third degree assault. During the incident Sunday night authorities deployed a Taser to subdue Butler. Information taken from the Grand County Dispatch call log indicates officers left the scene shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday night.

The charges against Butler are merely accusations and all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.