Grand County police blotter: Dec 22-26 | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Dec. 22

9:43 a.m. A moose jam was reported in Fraser near the Grand Park Community Recreation Center.

5:27 p.m. A small fire was reported at the end of the Granby Airport runway. It was later determined that it was the runway lights reflecting off the snow.

9:53 p.m. A man in Fraser called dispatch to state that his son stabbed him with a knife. One man was detained.

Dec. 23

8:33 a.m. A hit and run was reported at a Fraser residence.

3:18 p.m. A moose jam was reported on the boardwalk in Grand Lake and that people were getting too close to the mama moose and her calf.

5:47 p.m. Cow versus car on US Highway 40 in Kremmling. The cattle owners were notified.

6:17 p.m. Jeep versus moose in Winter Park. It was reported that the moose got up and walked off the scene.

Dec. 24

11:09 a.m. Two dogs were reported to be at large in Fraser. The officer gave the dog owners a verbal warning and a copy of the Fraser Town Code on animal control.

11:39 a.m. A woman was involved in a non-injury car accident on US Highway 40 in Kremmling. Her vehicle was stuck and after a wrestling match with the officer, the woman was placed in custody while laying face down in snow.

6:00 p.m. Car versus deer on US Highway 40 in Granby. The car that hit the deer was not at the scene when police arrived. The deer had to be put down. A road kill permit was issued.

6:46 p.m. An elevator was stuck on the second floor of a Winter Park hotel.

Dec 26

9:39 a.m. A call came into dispatch regarding a woman in Winter Park with distressed breathing and possible altitude sickness.

12:00 p.m. A Flight for Life helicopter landed near Winter Park Resort for a patient transport to Denver.

6:38 p.m. A traffic accident in Fraser was reported to dispatch. There was a verbal altercation stemming from the accident.

7:18 p.m. A fake ID was discovered during an ID check of a patron at a Fraser restaurant.