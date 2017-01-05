Cross: It’s Affordable Care Act | SkyHiDailyNews.com

It’s Affordable Care Act

I have been distraught for a long time that the current effort for health care access is politicized by the press and public by calling it Obamacare instead of Affordable Care Act. The opposition to this Act is exacerbated by the vitriolic personal opposition to President Barack Obama by too many Americans. Names do matter. Heaven help us if the next iteration of health care is called Trumpcare. Why can’t we all just call it Affordable Care Act?

Jean Cross

Grand Lake