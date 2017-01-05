Alexander String Quartet opens 14th Concert Season | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Season tickets are $100 and individual concert tickets are $25.

The Grand County Concert Series (GCCS) opens its 14th season at 7 p.m., Friday night, January 6 at the Church of the Eternal Hills.

The season includes six concerts from January through April, in addition to a Children’s Concert with Central City Opera Saturday March 4 and Soiree and Fundraiser March 5 catered by Wild Horse Catering.

“Audiences will hear from a wide variety of world-class artists,” said Judy Baxter, President of the GCCS.

“Our concerts are made possible with several sources of revenue. The sponsorships and donations from local businesses are critically important.”

Alexander String Quartet is presented by the Grand Foundation. The Alexander String Quartet is a major presence in their home city of San Francisco and have just come off celebrating their 35th year in 2016.

Alexander String Quartet will be performing pieces by Mozart, Shostakovich, and Schubert on Friday.

All concerts are at the Church of the Eternal Hills in Tabernash. Each concert is followed by a reception with the artists.