Fraser Valley Library Progressive Dinner recap, thank you | SkyHiDailyNews.com

December 7 was one of the coldest nights of the season so far but the cold did not keep 78 Grand County library supporters home.

Everyone who signed up for the Fraser Library Progressive Dinner, sponsored by Friends of the Grand County Library (FOL), came out to enjoy some of the culinary treats of Grand County, while supporting the libraries they love. This was the 30th annual FOL sponsored Fraser Library Progressive Dinner, always one of the holiday season’s first social occasions.

This year’s participants had a choice of two routes: one walking, one with a bus shuttle.

The difference?

Well, each goes to different restaurants.

The bus riders get to stay (relatively) warm, while lending a voice to the traditional bus-ride sing-along. And the walkers get to work off the last course while huffing it to the next.

The food at each of the dinner stops was donated by the restaurant and goes entirely to the non-profit Friends of the Library. The FOL raises funds to enhance library programs and services, with emphasis on children.

Our dinner burrowed the colors of the Broncos: the walking route was orange; the bus route , blue.

The orange route feasted on: Hors d’oeuvres: Winter Park Sushi Bar; Soup and Salad: Fontenot’s Fresh Seafood and Grill: Entrée: Randi’s Irish Grill; Dessert: Deno’s Mountain Bistro.

The blue route enjoyed the following: Hors d’oeuvres: Tabernash Tavern; Soup and Salad: Bistro 28 at Pole Creek; Entrée: Vertical Bistro & Tap; Dessert: Goody’s Mountain Creperie.

Participants enjoyed wine at the appetizer and entrée stops, and non-alcoholic beverages everywhere.

Ah, but we were not done.

Full bellied and merry, we all gathered at Smokin’ Moe’s to enjoy some house specialty hot toddies, or the wine or beer of your choice. This gave all of us a chance to thank Laurie Talbott, without whom this event would not be possible. For ever so many years, Laurie has started in early September to line up the restaurants who are willing to donate in this delicious way to support out libraries. Laurie, you work so hard; thank you from everyone who has benefited.

Please remember these generous Fraser Library restaurant patrons and consider one of them when you are choosing a dining-out location.

To those who bought tickets for this benefit and came along for the walk or ride, a big “THANK YOU”. You and our donors will see the results of your caring at our wonderful libraries.