Road Man to play Ullrs | SkyHiDailyNews.com

A band called Road Man will play at Ullrs Tavern on Jan. 5 at 10 p.m. Jonathan Petronzio of the Road Man described their music as funky, soulful reggae. This combination of musicians has been playing together for about two years, but the members of the band are also part of John Brown’s Body, a reggae band that is popular in Colorado and has played at Red Rocks Amphitheater for Reggae On The Rocks in the past.

Petronzio said he has played in Winter Park before, and loves the energy in mountain towns. “In the Northeast, winter gets difficult and people are less likely to go out and see live music,” Petronzio said. “In Colorado mountain towns the people are more active and embrace the cold weather and winter activities. They have great energy. They will ski all day and still come down, get a beer, and listen to live music.”

Road Man is based in Ithaca, NY. Petronzio has been bust lately after spending about a month at the Dakota Access Pipeline protests in Standing Rock, ND.

He said life has been hectic since his return, but the band is all together now and ready to tour Colorado. Road Man will be making their rounds in Colorado starting in Winter Park, and continuing on to Alma, Breckenridge, Denver, Telluride, Gunnison, and Boulder.