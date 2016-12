Future sled dogs born at Dog Sled Rides of Winter Park | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Introducing the Kung Fu Panda litter; Po, Shifu (She-Foo), Mae Mae, Tigress and Viper born between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. on November 30 at Dog Sled Rides of Winter Park.

The photo is taken on December 29 when they are starting to venture out of the den into the snow.

Mother Hatti is doing a great job and very protective.

Look for these cuties to be running around the kennel, greeting guest by mid-January.