Gardner announces committee assignments | SkyHiDailyNews.com

U.S. Senator Cory Gardner, from Colorado, announced he will be joining the Budget Committee and continue serving on the Foreign Relations Committee, Energy and Natural Resources Committee, and the Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee.

“I look forward to serving on the Budget Committee and working to get our fiscal house in order and address years of the Obama Administration’s reckless spending,” said Gardner.

“In addition to joining the Budget Committee, I’m grateful to continue serving on the Foreign Relations Committee, the Energy and Natural Resources Committee, and the Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee. My committee assignments provide Coloradans a voice in shaping federal policy on important issues and significant challenges facing our country, and I’m eager to get to work.”