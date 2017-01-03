GC Search and Rescue called to snowmobile accident on CR 32 | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Grand County Search and Rescue (GCSAR) was called into action Tuesday afternoon Jan. 3 on reports of a snowmobile accident on Grand County Road 32, the road going through Churches Park connecting Fraser to the Williams Fork area.

Specific details regarding the incident were fairly light early Tuesday afternoon as local authorities from GCSAR and the Grand County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. Early reports indicated the accident resulted in one injured party. This story will be updated with additional details as they emerge.