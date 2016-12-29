Granby Police issue statement regarding juvenile drug use incident | SkyHiDailyNews.com

On Thursday Dec. 29 Chief James Kraker of the Granby Police Department (GPD) issued a press release regarding the incident. The press release states,

“On 12/15/2016 the Granby Police Department was contacted in regards to a juvenile who was currently being treated at the Middle Park Medical Center and who may have suffered a drug overdose.”

The incident prompted an investigation from the GPD and as a result the GPD became aware of, “recent illegal drug use and purchases of illegal drugs that occurred on or near the East Grand Middle School and Middle Park High School properties.”

Authorities have since identified nine juvenile students who were involved in illegal acts, according to the press release.

The juveniles will be referred to the 14th Judicial District Attorney’s Office to determine if any criminal charges will be filed. The press release from the GPD states, “These juveniles are also subject to discipline as mandated by East Grand School District policy.”

Additionally, local authorities have arrested one adult male in relation to the investigation. The adult male was arrested on Dec. 28 and was booked into the Grand County Jail on suspicion of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor and Sale of Marijuana or Marijuana Concentrate to a Minor. The adult male’s case will also be referred to the District Attorney’s Office for the filing of criminal charges.

Authorities have not released the name of the adult male party as of yet, “due to the ongoing investigation,” according to the press release.

The GPD requests that any questions or comments citizens may have regarding this case be directed to Chief Kracker at the GPD.