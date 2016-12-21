Grand County Administration Building will not shorten workweek | SkyHiDailyNews.com

The possibility of a shortened worked for the County Administration building has been put to bed for now.

Following another continued discussion at the BOCC (Board of County Commissioners) meeting on Dec. 20 the Board does not feel it is the correct time for this change.

An online survey was placed on the County website from Dec.6-16 seeking public input on a shortened workweek.

The Clerk and Recorder’s Office conducted a paper survey from July 28-November 10 that was available at the Administration Building. Results from the survey were presented to the BOCC on November 15. The results of the survey showed that a majority of the voters supported a shortened workweek in some form.

The proposed change would have kept the same number of hours per week, but extended the hours each day Monday-Thursday instead of Monday-Friday. A four day week would have had hours of 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. The current hours are 8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m. on a five day schedule.

Though the online and paper surveys showed that a majority of voters would accept a shortened workweek, potential flaws in the surveys were discussed amongst the BOCC. The surveys had over 1000 responses for citizens, and showed that just over 60 percent would accept changes in the workweek.

Grand county Assessor Tom Weydert spoke to the Board stating that he was against the shortened workweek. Weydert pointed out that he thought the online survey was flawed because voters could have potentially taken the survey on several different devices. Weydert discussed how the Assessor’s Office uses a flex work schedule using four-day weeks for the employees through rotations, but that each office needs to find a schedule that works for it and the services it provides to the County. Weydert also said a change in the work schedule could have unknown financial impacts on the county.

Grand County Clerk and Recorder Sara Rosene said she agreed that the online survey could have had flaws and pointed out that there was no way for voters to identify themselves like they could on the paper surveys. Rosene also said she agreed that each department needs to find a schedule that works best for their services. Rosene stated that the paper surveys that were available at the Administration Building did allow participants to identify themselves, and the results showed that people supported the shortened workweek.

Commissioner Jane Tollett said she talked to other counties that made similar changes to their hours, and the commissioners of those counties gave negative feedback about making the changes. Tollett said she was not ready to move forward with the matter at this time.

Commissioner Merrit Linke said he had also talked to other commissioners from counties that switched to a four-day workweek and did not think it was the right move for Grand County. Linke said he thought many unanswered questions still remained.

Commissioner Kris Manguso agreed with Linke and Tollett stating that while she had talked to citizens that would accept the shortened workweek, there was not any feedback that strongly supported it. She said she did receive feedback, however, of citizens strongly opposing the schedule change. “There are too many uncertainties around it,” Manguso said.

“I think we need to put it to bed until we are through with all the other changes we are going through.”