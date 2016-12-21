Grand County police blotter: Dec. 15 – 21 | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Dec. 15 8:09 p.m. A vehicle was driving west bound on the bike path from the Grand Park Community Rec Center. The people were lost.

Dec. 17 8:43 p.m. An elevator shut down at a Winter Park condominium complex. One person was stuck. EMS is monitoring the situation.

Dec 18 2:18 a.m. A rollover accident was reported near County Road 8 in Fraser. All people were able to get out of the vehicle.

Dec. 19 8:03 a.m. A two-vehicle accident was reported on County Road 83 and US Highway 40 in Tabernash. An airbag was deployed in one of the vehicles and there was damage to the vehicle.

Dec. 21. 1:56 a.m. A disturbance at a Winter Park bar involved about 15 people in the parking lot.

Dec. 21 3:01 a.m. Two people were discovered in a neighbors’ hot tub. Homeowners were contacted and will deal with the neighbors.

