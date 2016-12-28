Grand County police blotter: Dec. 27 | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Dec. 27

7:48 a.m. Two vehicles were traveling together near the Pumphouse Recreation Area. One vehicle rolled off the road with four people inside resulting in a minor injury.

9:49 a.m. A two-vehicle accident occurred on US Highway 40 near Wolford Reservoir. The vehicle is a hazard and the owner is waiting for a tow.

11:21 a.m. A four vehicle non-injury accident was reported on US Highway 40 near the Broome Hut trailhead on the west side of Berthoud Pass. A verbal altercation ensued after the multiple car accident. Two of the vehicles need a tow.

6:38 p.m. A gas skip was reported from a Granby gas station.

8:59 p.m. Dispatch received a noise complaint about a sound that seemed like a semi automatic weapon was fired near Highway 9 and US Highway 40.

10:42 p.m. A guest at a Winter Park hotel reported the theft of their medical marijuana.

10:43 a.m. A vehicle rollover was reported near Kremmling on US Highway 40. No injuries were reported and the vehicle is partially blocking the road.