Grand County Search and Rescue elects new officers | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Grand County Search and Rescue recently elected new officers for the all-volunteer organization.

Chris Zigler, long time volunteer with Grand County Search and Rescue, was elected to the position of President. Assisting Zigler in leading the organization will be Jim Morris who was elected to the position of Training Director and Paul Robertson who will continue in his role as Field Director for Search and Rescue.

The elections are not officially effective until the start of the New Year when the new terms of all officers officially begin on Jan. 1. All three of the elected officers will serve two-year terms.

Along with the election of new officers Grand County Search and Rescue will soon welcome four additional field ready members to the local non-profit first responders organization. Grand County Search and Rescue is always looking for new volunteer members though to assist in their life-saving efforts in the Grand County wilderness.

If you are interested in becoming a member of Grand County Search and Rescue please go to their website http://www.grandcountysar.com/volunteer for more details on how you can get involved.