Grand County’s YMCA hosts 17th annual Snow Mountain Ranch Classic | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Grand County’s YMCA hosts 17th annual Snow Mountain Ranch Classic

It was a beautiful cold day for a cross-country ski race at Grand County’s YMCA facility Saturday morning Jan. 7. The 17th annual Snow Mountain Ranch Classic was held under clear blue skies and in temperatures well below zero. The event includes an adults division, featuring 7.5km and 15km race options, a junior high school race and a high school race. Junior high racers competed on a 3km course while the high school students raced on a 5km course.

A pair of cross-country skiers warm up on the classic track at Snow Mountain Ranch Saturday morning Jan. 7 in preparation for races later in the morning.
Loic Franchini (right), a junior exchange student from Liege Belgium attending school in Summit County this year, waxes up a pair of cross-country skies Saturday morning with some help from fellow Summit County junior Nash LaFrankie (left).
High school girls prepare for the start of the 5km classic cross-country ski race, part of the Snow Mountain Ranch Classic, held Saturday morning Jan. 7.
High school racers round the first turn of the Snow Mountain Ranch Classic cross-country course. The high school girls and boys competed in a 5km race while junior high students competed in a 3km race.
Junior high boys wait with tensed muscles for the start of their cross-country race on Saturday morning Jan. 7 at Snow Mountain Ranch.
It was literally a “shotgun start” for the cross-country ski races at YMCA’s 17th annual Snow Mountain Ranch Classic, held this Saturday Jan. 7. Each race of the morning began with a signal round from a shotgun that sent racers off from the starting line, rather than the more common starter pistol.
