Grand County’s YMCA hosts 17th annual Snow Mountain Ranch Classic | SkyHiDailyNews.com

It was a beautiful cold day for a cross-country ski race at Grand County’s YMCA facility Saturday morning Jan. 7. The 17th annual Snow Mountain Ranch Classic was held under clear blue skies and in temperatures well below zero. The event includes an adults division, featuring 7.5km and 15km race options, a junior high school race and a high school race. Junior high racers competed on a 3km course while the high school students raced on a 5km course.