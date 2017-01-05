Local reaction to Ski Granby Ranch death on Dec. 29 | SkyHiDailyNews.com

The Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board held an emergency meeting on Jan. 4 at 2 p.m via conference call to consider investigation information regarding the Quickdraw chairlift incident that occurred at Ski Granby Ranch on Dec. 29.

“Upon consideration of all available information, the Board decided to table the matter pending additional information,” the press release stated from the Granby Police Department.

Mr. Lee Rasizer, Public Information Officer for the Professions and Occupations Division of DORA stated in the release, “The lift will not resume operation and will remain closed until deemed safe for public operation.”

Officials from Ski Granby Ranch were still saying “no comment” Thursday Jan. 5 to questions about updates on the fatal chairlift accident that occurred last week at the resort.

The mood on the hill at Ski Granby Ranch was somber Thursday afternoon. Vacationing guest Austen Lake, 23 from Albers Ill., said he was, “really sad to hear about the accident. Anytime something like that happens it is a sad occasion.”

As Lake prepared to head up the Milestone bunny hill lift at the resort he added, “I hope nothing like that happens again.”

The staff at Ski Granby Ranch was also impacted by the event. James Silk, 21, works in the kitchens at the resort and said he was, “crushed inside” by Huber’s death.

“I feel bad for her kids,” Lake said. “I didn’t know her, but it’s very sad.”

The accident occurred last Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, on the Quickdraw Express chairlift at Ski Granby Ranch. At around 9:30 a.m. Dec. 29 Kelly Huber and her two daughters, ages 9 and 12, fell about 25 feet from the lift. Huber and the two girls were transported to Middle Park Medical Center – Granby. A short while later officials confirmed Huber had died from injuries sustained during the fall.

The two girls were also injured during the fall. The nine-year-old was taken by helicopter to Children’s Hospital while the 12-year-old was treated in the emergency department in Granby and later released to family members. Children’s Hospital said they would not be releasing additional details about the condition of the nine-year-old, citing requests from the family for privacy.

Kelly Huber is from San Antonio Texas. According to her LinkedIn profile she attended the University of Texas at San Antonio where she received a degree in Business Management: Leadership and Administration.

Huber worked for Aetna, a health insurance company, since 1993. Her most recent position, which she held from March 2014 until her tragic death, was as Vice President, Director of National Producer Programs.