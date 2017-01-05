Martens: Thank you for the holiday volunteers | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Thank you for the holiday volunteers

Cozens Ranch Museum of Grand County Historical Association (GCHA) would like to thank the many volunteers who made our December holidays so special.

Marie Johannes and Carolyn Sunderland created the wonderful “Fraser, Icebox of the Nation” decor for the Festival of Trees, put on by the Fraser Valley Lions Club. Thanks to crafty helpers Monica Sandstrom, Roxanne Singler, Debbie Morrison and Shawn Davis.

A few weeks later, was the “Christmas at Cozens” family free day. Ann Heckman, Judy Stanfill and Suanne Yarbrough were amazing leaders. Elizabeth Baum created dozens of stunning and delicious Christmas cookies to share with visitors and their children. Thank you to Bob Johannes for playing Santa Claus and Susan Ellis in the role of Mrs. Claus. The Trotter family of Catherine, Ashley, Rachel and Rosemary delighted the visitors with crafts and take home gifts. We appreciate Shawn Davis and Carolyn Sunderland who helped plan this fun, crafty day.

Thank you volunteers for bringing joy to Cozens Ranch Museum and GCHA.

In addition, GCHA exceeded its End of Year/ Colorado Gives Day goal of $10,000 — thank you so much to our caring and generous Grand County community. Happy New Year to all.

Kristi Martens

Director, Cozens Ranch Museum