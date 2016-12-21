Middle Park Medical Center receives grant for patient monitoring | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Middle Park Medical Center (MPMC) was awarded a $112,000 grant from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment for emergency services.

In an effort to keep more patients in Grand County instead of sending them to Denver, MPMC will use the funding for telemetry patient monitoring systems for their Emergency Department.

The new technology will monitor patients’ cardiac electrical system to check for problems with their heart. Instead of automatically sending patients to larger facilities, MPMC can now better asses the problem at their own location.

Interim ER Director Bethanie Reynolds said the hope is to keep more patients here. Reynolds said MPMC is trying hard to add services so they can send less people to Denver. Reynolds said she knows it will not keep all of the patients that need monitoring in Grand County, but she thinks it will help keep many of them.

Reynolds said the new technology would also allow MPMC to test patients’ blood for carbon monoxide, a service they have not been able to complete before.

MPMC has contracted Phillips, who makes the monitoring devices, to install them, and they should be up and running by early spring of 2017.

“We are grateful to the state for allowing us this funding,” Reynolds said.

“And we are hopeful that this will be the right thing for the community.”