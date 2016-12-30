Name of woman who died at Ski Granby Ranch released | SkyHiDailyNews.com

The name of the victim in yesterday’s tragic chairlift accident has been released. Her name is Kelly Huber, 40, of San Antonio, Texas, according to the press release issued from the Granby Police Department. She was pronounced dead in the emergency department of Middle Park Medical Center at 10:46 a.m. on December 29.

Huber, along with her two daughters, fell from the Quick Draw Chairlift at Granby Ranch Ski Resort on Thursday, Dec. 29.

The cause of death is still unknown, pending an autopsy that is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 31 at the Grand County Coroner’s Office. The Granby Police Department is involved in an ongoing investigation into this rare chair lift incident with the assistance of the Grand County Sheriff’s Department, Granby Ranch, and the Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board.

