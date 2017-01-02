Northwest Colorado Health marks one year in Grand County | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Northwest Colorado Health has cared for 54 Home Health and Hospice patients in Grand County since January 2016. Based in Hot Sulphur Springs, the home care team includes three registered nurses, a physical therapist and medical social worker.

Home Health helps patients recover from illness or injuries. Hospice cares for individuals with a life expectancy of six months or less. Both services have an important support component. In addition to tending to patients’ home care and therapy needs, staff are advocates, addressing questions, facilitating communication with providers and connecting patients to community resources. Specially trained staff and volunteers fill a variety of roles supporting Hospice patients and families with emotional and spiritual needs as well as logistical tasks.

Northwest Colorado Health plans to enhance home care services in Grand County with the addition of an occupational therapist in 2017. The organization also is recruiting and training Certified Nursing Assistants. The volunteer program and outreach activities also will continue to expand.

Northwest Colorado Health is accepting new patients. For more information about home care services or employment opportunities, contact Julie Gates, Clinical Supervisor, at 970-871-7692.