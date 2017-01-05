Obituary: Harold A. Steensma | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Harold A. Steensma went Home to the Lord on January 3, 2017. He was born Aug. 10, 1927 to Henry and Mary Elizabeth (Call) Steensma in Longmont, Colo..

He is survived by the loving families of: Dennis & Francine Carpenter Donna and Tony Stich, Michael Carpenter Jerry and Diana Carpenter, Louann Martinez Nancy and Gary Lindaur, Melanie & Phillip Ward, Carol Buhr, Margaret White, 21 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, 16 great-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Monday, Jan. 9 at Howe Funeral Home 439 Coffman St. Longmont, Colo. Internment follows at Foothills Gardens cemetery in Longmont.

Harold was a lifetime member of the Loyal Order of Moose in Longmont. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the Moose 2210 Pratt St. Longmont, CO 80501, or to Cliffview Assisted Living Center, 710 Eagle Ave. Kremmling, CO 80459

A Memorial service will be held in Kremmling at 1 p.m., Saturday Jan. 14 at Kremmling Community Church Pastor Dan Canady presiding. There will be a reception in the church afterward. http://www.grandcountymortuary.com.