Obituary: Jessie Joyce Thompson | SkyHiDailyNews.com

On December 15, 2016, Jessie Joyce Thompson of Hot Sulphur Springs peacefully passed away after a short illness.

Jessie was born on June 15, 1925 in Perth, West Australia. At 16, she attended a dance near her home and met the love of her life, David Thompson, who was stationed in the area with the US Navy. Like other war brides, in order to join David, Jessie had to wait until the war was over and she migrated to Colorado with their 2-year-old son. Jessie worked hard her whole life – helping the family with ranch work as well as the chores associated with a household with four children. She did other odd jobs through the years, including driving the school bus. Jessie was a surrogate mother to others when she was needed but still had time to participate in local clubs and church organizations. She was always involved in supporting her kids in their many school activities, attending all the games, concerts, and plays they participated in. She collected the love of many friends, neighbors, and family along the way and treasured them all.

Jessie was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and nine of her brothers and sisters. She is survived by her four children: John, Doret Pool, Mike (Debbie), and Ann Hollis; four grandchildren: Kyle (Nicole), Jennifer (Eric), Sarah (Mike), and Chris; and two great-grandchildren: Greya and Ronin; and her sisters Dorothy and Phyllis. At Jessie’s request, there will not be any services. The family will have a gathering next summer when everyone can come enjoy one of the Thompson family picnics and celebrate Jessie’s life.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the HSS fire department or Northwest Colorado Health in Steamboat Springs.