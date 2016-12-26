Officer-involved shooting in Frisco leaves alleged car thief with hand injury | SkyHiDailyNews.com

An alleged car theft at a Breckenridge 7-Eleven concluded with an officer-involved shooting near the 7-Eleven in Frisco last night.

On Sunday evening, at about 11:23 pm, the Breckenridge Police Department requested officers in the county to be on the look-out for a black Toyota 4×4. The vehicle had been reported as stolen from outside the Breckenridge 7-11 where it had been left idling in the parking lot.

Sheriff deputies observed a vehicle matching the description and about 11:29 pm and stopped the vehicle on 10 Mile Road just off of Summit Drive in Frisco. A Frisco police officer and Colorado State Patrol Trooper arrived on scene to backup the deputies.

Upon contact, the man upon held a knife to himself in a threatening manner and refused to respond to orders from officers. Officers used less-lethal means, including a Taser, to attempt to disarm the male. These efforts were not successful and the male charged at officers with the knife. A deputy fired several rounds at the male hitting him in the hand. Officers immediately rendered aid to the man before an ambulance arrived.

The man was arrested and medical assistance called to the scene. He was transported to the St. Anthony Summit Medical Center where he was admitted.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has been requested to process the scene of the shooting and conduct an investigation at the request of the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and Frisco Police Department.

The procedure of both departments is to withhold the identity of the officers involved at this time. Also procedure for the Sheriff’s Office is to place the deputy involved in the shooting on paid administrative leave until an internal review is conducted.

This is an active investigation and as such no others details are available for release right now. Further details of the investigation will be released as the investigation concludes and they become available.