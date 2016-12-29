One dies following chairlift accident at Ski Granby Ranch | SkyHiDailyNews.com

An accident at Ski Granby Ranch Thursday morning has ended with one fatality and one juvenile being transported to Children’s Hospital via Flight for Life Helicopter.

The incident occurred at roughly 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning Dec. 29 and involved three out-of-state individuals from a single family who fell from the Quickdraw Lift at Ski Granby Ranch.

Shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon the Granby Police Department issued a press release stating officials from the Middle Park Medical Center – Granby Emergency department confirmed that one adult female had died as a result of the incident.

Additionally two juveniles were transported to Middle Park Medical Center – Granby (MPMC-G). One of the juveniles was later transported to Children’s Hospital via Flight for Life while the other remains at MPMC-G in stable condition.

Authorities are not releasing the names of the individuals involved in the accident at this time out of respect for the family. The Granby Police Department is investigating the incident with the assistance of the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Granby Ranch and the Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board.

Officials are requesting that anyone with additional information that could help with the investigation contact Public Information Officer Schelly Olson at 720-371-9358.