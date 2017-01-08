President signs Gardner-Peters American Innovation and Competitiveness Act into law | SkyHiDailyNews.com

President Obama signed the American Innovation and Competitiveness Act, a bicameral, bipartisan legislative compromise originally introduced by Senators Cory Gardner (R-CO) and Gary Peters (D-MI), along with John Thune (R-SD), and Bill Nelson (D-FL) on Friday, Jan. 6.

The first major update to federal research and technology policy to originate in the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee in more than a decade, this legislation maximizes basic research opportunities, reduces administrative burdens for researchers, encourages scientific entrepreneurship, and promotes oversight of taxpayer-funded research. The legislation also promotes diversity in STEM fields, incentivizes private-sector innovation, and boosts manufacturing. It most directly affects programs within the National Science Foundation (NSF), National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), and the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP).

During a Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee hearing, Former National Science Board official Dr. Kelvin Droegemeier said,

“This committee has already addressed one of the greatest long-term threats to American innovation: You’ve made science bipartisan again, countering rhetoric that has at times made the research community feel under siege.”

“I’m proud to see the President sign the American Innovation and Competitiveness Act into law today. A strong, bipartisan effort, this legislation is the result of nearly two years of work to gather input from the scientific community, universities, and interested stakeholders,” said Senator Gardner.

“I thank Chairman Thune, Ranking Member Nelson, and Senator Peters for their leadership and hard work to not only make science bipartisan again, but ensure that America stays at the forefront of cutting-edge research and development.”