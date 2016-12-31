Quickdraw Express remains closed, investigation in death at ski resort continues | SkyHiDailyNews.com

The Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board release information about their investigation of the chairlift accident at Ski Granby Ranch on Saturday afternoon.

Lee Rasizer, Public Information Officer for the Division of Professions and Occupations stated they are continuing to investigate the incident that occurred on Thursday on the Quickdraw Express.

“The lift will not resume operation Saturday and will remain closed until deemed safe for public operation,” he stated.

Autopsy results on Kelly Huber, 40, of San Antonio, Texas, who died on Thursday Dec. 29 after a fall from the chairlift has not been released as of this time.

Related Story: Autopsy, Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board report to be released Saturday around 4 p.m.