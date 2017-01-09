Rain/snow for Grand County throughout afternoon, avalanche watch in effect | SkyHiDailyNews.com

The National Weather Service (NWS) is calling for rain and snow, becoming all snow after 3 p.m. on Monday. There will be areas of blowing snow between 1-2 p.m. with a high near 36 degrees for Granby.

Winter Park will see snow throughout the afternoon on Monday with a high near 35 degrees, NWS says. Expect a west-southwest wind of 28-31 mph with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.

The NWS predicts snow showers before 8 p.m. then snow after 8 p.m. with a low of around 20 degrees. Snow accumulation for Monday night could be 3-7 inches.

Avalanche danger remains at Considerable for the Front Range according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC), but an avalanche watch has been extended to Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. CAIC predicts Tuesday will have Level 4, or High, avalanche danger. Level 4 rating means very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. The avalanche watch is in effect for the Front Range, Vail and Summit County, and the North and South San Juan zones.

“You can trigger an avalanche in the new storm snow today (Monday). The avalanche danger will increase steadily, with heavy snow and strong winds developing by early afternoon. Poor visibility will make travel conditions and terrain selection difficult. To stay above the danger today you should avoid slopes near and above tree line with more than about eight inches of new or wind-blown snow. Avalanches in the storm snow have the potential to step down to deeper layers in the snowpack, releasing a more destructive, possibly deadly avalanche.

Evaluate the snowpack and surrounding terrain carefully before entering avalanche terrain. Conservative terrain choices are key to staying safe in the backcountry,” according to CAIC.