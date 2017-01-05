Seasonal closure of Byers Canyon Shooting Range begin Jan. 9 | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Seasonal closure of the Byers Canyon Shooting Range in Hot Sulphur Springs will begin on Jan. 9 and shooters are advised to seek alternative shooting areas during the closure.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) closes the range to human activity each winter to protect wildlife from human-caused stress during the coldest time of the year.

The range reopens in mid-to-late April; however, because of planned improvements in the spring, CPW officials said it will not likely reopen until late May.

“We will be adding four rifle lanes, two more handgun lanes, including a 100-yard handgun range and a 50-yard lane for .22 rifles,” said Wildlife Technician Doug Gillham.

“We will also be replacing shooting benches, so the wait will be worth it for people that enjoy this popular range.”

Alpine Site Service of Westminster has donated several shade shelters.

“All of these upgrades just makes a great range that much better,” he said.