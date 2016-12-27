Sitzmark South units on track for Fall | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Following some mild winter days in the past month construction crews have completed the foundation for the Sitzmark South property. The foundation is now above the ground and crews have finished pouring the foundation concrete.

At the Dec. 20 Winter Park Town Council meeting Winter Park Housing Coordinator John Crone said the project looks to be on track.

The Sitzmark South project is one of Winter Park’s several efforts to add attainable housing. The parcel will contain 38 attainable housing units and a 19,000 square foot grocery store. The Town anticipates the units will be ready to rent in September of 2017.

Phase I of Sitzmark South will also include mixed retail (including the grocery store) and a two-story, town-owned parking garage. Phase I is the only Phase of the Sitzmark South Project that has been approved so far. Crone said the Town hopes to get site plans for the rest of the parcel in the next month. These will be speculative ideas of where to start on the rest of the project.

Another housing effort underway in Winter Park is the Hideaway Junction project. Hideaway Junction currently comprises ten two-and-three bedroom single-family residences that are deed restricted for property value increase in order to maintain affordability and availability for the Winter Park workforce. The units are privately owned. Hideaway Junction is located about a block from US Highway 40 on Kings Crossing Rd. in Winter Park. The Town is in the process of developing plans to construct more units within the project.

Town officials will not release the name of the grocery store since they only leasing the property.