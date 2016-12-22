First race for WPCC Nordic Ski Team | SkyHiDailyNews.com

The new Winter Park Competition Center Nordic Team, along with head coach Jessica Jortberg and wax technicians Chris and Sam, traveled to Breckenridge last weekend for the first Rocky Mountain Division race of the season. The skiers have been training fulltime at Devilʼs Thumb Ranch since it opened for the season.

Saturday started out chilly and quite snowy with a foot and a half of fresh powder which made for a nice base. The girls 14 and older skied a 5k with Sierra Smith finishing in 19:41 putting her 13th in her age class. Sage Michel and Emily Jensen placed 19th and 23rd respectively in their classes. Tyler Scholl finished the individual start boys 10k skate race in a time of 31:52 putting him in an impressive 8th place in his age class.

Theo Loo followed with a time of 33:56 placing him 18th in his class. Sebastian Brower finished the boys 5k race in 13th place and Wil Cleveland followed in 31st.

Sunday brought extremely cold temperatures along with beautiful sun and blue sky, for the classic mass start races. Sierra Smith finished the 5k in 15th for her class and Emily Jensen was 22nd. Sage Michel skied to an 18th place class finish. Tyler Scholl placed 12th and Theo Loo 22nd in the 5k for their class. Weekend Coach Jamie Mothersbaugh joined the races on Sunday finishing 16th in his class. Sebastian Brower finished with 12th place in his classic race and Wil Cleveland was 33rd.

The youngest members of the WPCC Nordic Team, Sylvia Brower and Adrien Brower, also skied to strong finishes both days. Congratulations to all the racers! Next up for WPCC Nordic is a race weekend in Aspen in January.