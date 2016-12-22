 Granby Adult Volleyball results | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Back to: Sports-Outdoors

Granby Adult Volleyball results

The Granby Adult Co-ed Volleyball League continued its season with some hard hitting competition. Here are the results from Dec. 13 games:

Sagebrush BBQ & Grill over Acord Asphalt, 3 – 0.

Java Lava Café beat Granby Ranch, 3 – 0.

Drowsy Water Ranch downed Team Stensvad.

North Forty Storage over Acord Asphalt, 3 – 0.

League Standings

Drowsy Water Ranch 3 – 0

Java Lava Café 3 – 0

Sagebrush BBQ & Grill 3 – 0

Team Stensvad 2 – 2

North Forty Storage 1 – 3

Granby Ranch 0 – 3

Acord Asphalt 0 – 4