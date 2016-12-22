Granby Adult Volleyball results | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Granby Adult Volleyball results
December 22, 2016
The Granby Adult Co-ed Volleyball League continued its season with some hard hitting competition. Here are the results from Dec. 13 games:
Sagebrush BBQ & Grill over Acord Asphalt, 3 – 0.
Java Lava Café beat Granby Ranch, 3 – 0.
Drowsy Water Ranch downed Team Stensvad.
North Forty Storage over Acord Asphalt, 3 – 0.
League Standings
Drowsy Water Ranch 3 – 0
Java Lava Café 3 – 0
Sagebrush BBQ & Grill 3 – 0
Team Stensvad 2 – 2
North Forty Storage 1 – 3
Granby Ranch 0 – 3
Acord Asphalt 0 – 4